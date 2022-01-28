Advertisement

Wisconsin tops 11,000 COVID-19 deaths as vaccinations likely pass a milestone

Dept. of Health Services daily COVID-19 report, on Jan. 28, 2022.
Dept. of Health Services daily COVID-19 report, on Jan. 28, 2022.(Dept. of Health Services)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dept. of Health Services closed the week with new data showing Wisconsin passing another grim milestone in its battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, state health officials reported the 11,000th death related to the virus.

While DHS’ latest update included only 23 new deaths on the previous day, increases to previous days pushed the overall total up by 65 deaths and brought the total to 11,062 since the pandemic began.

Wisconsin remains on the high end of recent trends, in terms of the seven-day rolling average, which now sites at 29 deaths per day over the preceding week. The rate has remained in the 20s for more than a month apart from a two-day spike earlier this week that saw it peak at 36 deaths per day.

DateMilestoneDays to reach
January 28, 202211,06230
December 29, 202110,01429
November 30,20219,01960
October 1, 20218,009128
May 26, 20217,003110
February 5, 20216,02030
January 6, 20215,03925
December 12, 20204,04121
November 21, 20203,00521
October 31, 20202,03181
August 11, 20201,006145
March 19, 20202

New confirmed cases in Wisconsin continued their downward trajectory from the five-digit numbers that dominated January, with 6,986 more positive tests recorded in the past day. That brought another notable drop in the seven-day rolling average, which fell to 7,301 cases per day.

While DHS’ reports have not made it official yet, Wisconsin should be passing the 9 million-mark for vaccination doses delivered in the little more than a year since the first ones were approved.

Friday’s report showed the state just a few hundred away from that threshold. Assuming that many people went for shots Friday – or over the weekend – the nine millionth shot should be official in DHS’ next report when it comes out on Monday.

The number of shots count each of the two Pfizer or Moderna doses required for a full vaccination series as well as any booster or additional doses someone gets, which leads to the number far exceeding the 5.8 million Wisconsinites.

DHS numbers show nearly 60 percent of the state’s residents have completed their initial vaccination series. State figures do not show how many of those individuals have gone back for another “shot in the arm.”

