Advertisement

32-year-old dies in Dunkirk car vs tree crash

((WCAX))
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF DUNKIRK, Wis. (WMTV) - A 32-year-old man died early Saturday morning after he drove his car into a tree, the Dane County Sheriff’s office said.

Deputies, Stoughton Police and EMS were dispatched to 3144 CTH A in the Town of Dunkirk for a single vehicle vs tree crash at around 6:40 a.m.

Investigation revealed that the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was driving his Ford SUV northbound on CTH A when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials said speed and alcohol are believed to have been factors in the incident. The driver was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The sheriff’s office said the name of the driver is not being released at this time.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to Middleton High School following a situation that prompted lock downs at three...
Teen released after lockdowns at Middleton High, 2 other schools
SSM Health specialist discusses impacts of apple cider vinegar, ashwagandha
Public Health Madison and Dane Co. extended its emergency order until March 1 and will require...
Dane Co. mask mandate extended again
A cow after it fell out of a trailer and onto U.S. Highway 151 near Sun Prairie.
Farmer had no idea cows fell out of trailer and onto highway, Sun Prairie police say
Child tax credit has expired
The ripple effects of changes to the child tax credit

Latest News

Beloit Police investigating weekend homicide
Officials warn puffy coats and car seats can pose a safety hazard
FILE- Kyle Thompson recounts the Monday morning farming accident from his hospital bed.
Fundraiser will support Barneveld farmer severely injured in farming accident
COVID-19 cases increase among younger Dane Co. children