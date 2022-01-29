32-year-old dies in Dunkirk car vs tree crash

TOWN OF DUNKIRK, Wis. (WMTV) - A 32-year-old man died early Saturday morning after he drove his car into a tree, the Dane County Sheriff’s office said.

Deputies, Stoughton Police and EMS were dispatched to 3144 CTH A in the Town of Dunkirk for a single vehicle vs tree crash at around 6:40 a.m.

Investigation revealed that the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was driving his Ford SUV northbound on CTH A when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials said speed and alcohol are believed to have been factors in the incident. The driver was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The sheriff’s office said the name of the driver is not being released at this time.

