Advertisement

Beloit Police investigating weekend homicide

(BELOIT PD)
By Erin Sullivan
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit Police Department is investigating a homicide after responding to an early Saturday morning call.

Authorities said they were called to Howes Drive near Clary Street at approximately 7:20 am. They did not specify what that call was for.

Police indicated that there is an active crime scene in that area as the investigation continues, but provided no details on what happened.

Beloit PD is also asking the public to provide any information they may have about the homicide, which can be done anonymously online.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to Middleton High School following a situation that prompted lock downs at three...
Teen released after lockdowns at Middleton High, 2 other schools
SSM Health specialist discusses impacts of apple cider vinegar, ashwagandha
Public Health Madison and Dane Co. extended its emergency order until March 1 and will require...
Dane Co. mask mandate extended again
A cow after it fell out of a trailer and onto U.S. Highway 151 near Sun Prairie.
Farmer had no idea cows fell out of trailer and onto highway, Sun Prairie police say
Child tax credit has expired
The ripple effects of changes to the child tax credit

Latest News

FILE- Kyle Thompson recounts the Monday morning farming accident from his hospital bed.
Fundraiser will support Barneveld farmer severely injured in farming accident
COVID-19 cases increase among younger Dane Co. children
Rock Co. hit and run suspect arrested on 7th OWI offense
A new COVID-19 testing site in Madison is advertised to be "comming soon."
NBC15 Investigates: Concerns over COVID-19 testing and legitimacy