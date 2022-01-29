COVID-19 cases increase among younger Dane Co. children

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - COVID-19 cases among younger children have increased over the past month in Dane County, new data from health officials indicate.

Public Health Madison & Dane County reports COVID-19 cases have risen among those ages 0-11.

Children ages 8-11 had the highest case rate among all age groups in the past two weeks, hitting 420.4 cases per 100,000, according to PHMDC’s latest Data Notes report. Children ages 12-17 followed at 373.6 per 100,000, with those ages 5-7 trailing right behind at 369.3 per 100,000.

Residents ages 60-69 also saw an increase in cases, PHMDC added.

Dane Co. citizens ages 80 and older showed the lowest COVID-19 case rate, at 78.9 per 100,000 cases per day.

PHMDC indicated that young adults show a decrease in COVID-19 cases. Those ages 18-22, 23-29 and 30-39 all report a decrease in COVID-19 cases.

Overall in Dane Co., PHMDC notes cases have decreased over the past two-week period with an average of 1,290 cases per day.

The number of residents who had to be hospitalized with the virus was high, but stable, at 184 people hospitalized on average per day.

Those who need to be tested for COVID-19 in Dane Co. can make a same-day appointment at the Alliant Energy Center.

