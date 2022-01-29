Advertisement

Dry Weekend Ahead

Below Normal Temps
Cold Temps
Cold Temps(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 7:01 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Mostly sunny skies expected Saturday as we rebound to the lower 20s. A few more clouds Saturday night with lows into the lower teens. Partly to mostly cloudy skies at times Sunday and a few degrees warmer with highs into the middle 20s.

Things start to get very active early next week. A warm front slides through Monday with additional cloud cover and warmer temperatures. Highs will climb into the lower 30s. We will remain in the warm sector Tuesday with a good amount of clouds as an area of low-pressure approaches form the west. This will bring a good chance of precipitation Wednesday and lasting into early Thursday. Too early to get specific, but this one needs to be watched closely. Behind this system, another shot of arctic air makes a return. Highs are expected into the single digits with overnight lows dipping well below zero into next weekend.

