Fundraiser will support Barneveld farmer severely injured in farming accident

FILE- Kyle Thompson recounts the Monday morning farming accident from his hospital bed.(WMTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BARNEVELD, Wis. (WMTV) - A fundraiser will be held Saturday to support a Barneveld farmer whose leg needed to be amputated last fall after it got caught in a grain auger.

All proceeds from the spaghetti dinner fundraiser will go to support Kyle Thompson and his family, as well as the rescue units that helped him. Organizers say they will be feeding over 500 people.

The fundraiser will be held from 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Barneveld Legion Hall, located at 102 Wood Street.

Those who wish to participate may dine-in or order carry-out.

Raffle tickets and a silent auction will also go on, offering items such as box tickets to a Milwaukee Brewers game and tickets to a Keith Urban concert.

Those who would prefer to send a monetary donation may also do so online.

The father of three was preparing the silo for combining last October at the Thompson Family Farm. He was the one who called 911 from inside the silo, according to his sister. His sister Krista Quick was also among the EMT in the Barneveld Area Rescue Squad that responded.

If spent locally, $150 checks could help small businesses
