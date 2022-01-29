If spent locally, $150 surplus checks could help small Dane County businesses

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Democratic Gov. Tony Evers unveiled an election year plan that would send $150 to every Wisconsin resident. Some say $150 is not enough money to help and others say it’s relative and could help businesses trying to make it through year two of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Orange Tree Imports Owner and Monroe Street Merchants Association Chair Carole “Orange” Schroeder said small businesses are still struggling to survive.

“I have a picture of myself crying as I locked the door when we closed the business thinking at that point that it might be six or eight weeks,” Schroeder said. “It’s not a huge amount of money but if we multiply that by the number of people who are receiving it and said to the small businesses of Wisconsin, ‘Here’s that amount that’s coming directly into your cash registers,’ It would be huge.”

She said if everyone who could afford it spent the money locally, it would make a difference. The post-holiday shopping season is typically the slowest during January, February and March.

“It’s not over for the restaurants that were struggling and for the retail businesses that have been struggling,” she said. “They still need support from their customers and they need to feel some love to tell the truth. "

Governor Tony Evers said this is the best thing the government can do with the extra money.

“That surplus won’t do us any good just sitting here in Madison until the summer of 2023,” Gov. Evers said. “We have the resources to make sure that every family and every community is doing just as well as our state’s economy.”

Some Republicans disagree.

GOP State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos released the following statement:

“When Republicans proposed a one-time tax credit, we realized it wouldn’t provide the long-term impact the people of Wisconsin needed. With a surplus this size, we are committed to permanent, generational tax reform, as also seen in every Republican budget over the last decade. To quote Democrat leader Gordon Hintz in 2018, ‘This is an election year bribe.’ The governor might as well save money on postage and just hand these checks out at polling places in November.’’

GOP Senate Majority Leader Devin Le Mahieu echoed Vos’ sentiment with this statement:

“Governor Evers currently has $930 million in federal ‘Biden bucks’ at his sole discretion, and he will get another $1.25 billion in May. That’s more than enough federal money to fund his re-election gimmicks without risking state taxpayer resources. If he’s serious about his own plan, he should fund it.”

