In-person winter celebrations to return to Memorial Union, Alumni Park

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Union’s annual Winter Carnival at Memorial Union and the Wisconsin Alumni Association’s Winter Carnival Family Fun in Alumni Park will return in-person this year.

Events will take place at Memorial Union Feb. 7-12 and at Alumni Park on Feb. 12.

The Wisconsin Union’s more than 80-year-old Winter Carnival tradition features a variety of fun wintertime events and activities.

“Even though Wisconsin winters can get chilly, the Wisconsin Union’s Winter Carnival reminds folks that there are still plenty of ways to get involved outside,” Outdoor UW Director Dave Elsmo said. “It’s inspiring to see how hard Wisconsin Union student leaders and team members work to put on all these great events for campus and community members and visitors to enjoy.”

Last year the Winter Carnival took place both in-person and virtually due to COVID-19. This year the Wisconsin Union team anticipates holding Winter Carnival events fully in-person.

The Winter Carnival will feature time-honored events such as freestyle skiing and snowboarding contests and the inflatable replica of the Statue of Liberty on Lake Mendota. There will also be new event additions.

Alumni Park and One Alumni Place will host events the afternoon of Feb. 12.

The event will include a performance by DJ Mike Carlson, hands-on art activities presented by the Chazen Museum of Art and complimentary hot cocoa and apple cider. There will also be a visit from Bucky Badger.

The Wisconsin Union offers on-site dining options in the Memorial Union building.

All guests must follow UW-Madison health and safety protocols, which require face coverings while indoors except while actively eating or drinking.

You can view a full up-to-date schedule of events and more information here.

