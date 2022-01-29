Advertisement

Milton honors Paralympic Gold Medalist John Boie

John Boie and Team USA recently won the gold medal for men’s wheelchair basketball at the Paralympics in Tokyo.
Prior to tipoff of the Milton and DeForest boy’s basketball game, Milton High School recognized one of their own, John Boie.
By Leah Doherty
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Prior to tipoff of the Milton and DeForest boy’s basketball game, Milton High School recognized one of their own, John Boie. Boie graduated from MHS in 2009 and recently became a gold medalist when the United States men’s wheelchair basketball team defeated Japan 64-60 at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Friday was named “John Boie” night, and Boie spent time earlier in the day at the high school, meeting with students and sharing his story. Boie currently works as an advisor at UW-Whitewater, where he went to school and also played basketball. While at UW-Whitewater, he won three national titles and continued that success in his professional basketball career.

“My first try out for the US National Team was in 2008, so I remember working out in the main gym here getting ready for that first tryout,” Boie said. “To go into that room and see how many people are here, yeah to see the basketball team but also to see me,” Boie said. “It’s incredible to see how many people were there to see me.”

Boie said the Paris 2024 Paralympics are on his mind, but for now he’s focused on training for the The Wheelchair Basketball World Championships, which will be held this November in Dubai.

“To be able to represent my country,” Boie said. “But also knowing that my hometown is here and I’m really representing them. Being an ambassador for Milton and for UW-Whitewater, that was kind of always in my mind.”

