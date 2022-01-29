Advertisement

Milwaukee school board OKs spending $63m in COVID dollars

(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee school board has approved spending $63 million in federal COVID-19 relief dollars on dozens of renovation projects.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported the board signed off on the spending Thursday.

The board also approved allowing each school to spend $100,000 out of a separate $13.6 million pot of federal COVID-19 aid to hire staff and upgrade technology.

The money must be spent by October 2024. Milwaukee schools have received a total of $770 million in COVID-19 relief since the pandemic began.

