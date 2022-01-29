MPD: Shots fired during arranged meeting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department reported that shots were fired on Hammersley Road during a “meet up.”

A victim reported that a woman he met about a week ago texted him to “meet up.” According to MPD, around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, the victim met the woman “somewhere on Hammersley Road.”

When they arrived, the woman exited the vehicle she was in from the front passenger seat.

The woman then walked up to the passenger side of the victim’s car and asked him if he wanted to follow her back to her place.

As the victim and the woman talked, a male exited the driver’s seat of the car and walked back to the victim’s car.

The report stated that male stood next to the front driver’s side area and asked the victim if he had a cigarette and a light.

When the victim told the man he didn’t smoke, the man grabbed the victim’s watch, and a fight started.

The male suspect then pulled out a silver handgun, according to the MPD report.

The victim told officers he began to drive away when he heard a loud pop.

The victim reported the male suspect shot a round into the car through the driver’s side window. The victim was not struck by gunfire.

