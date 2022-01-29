NBC15 Investigates: Concerns over COVID-19 testing and legitimacy

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC15 viewers are asking for clarity on how COVID-19 tests were conducted by some pop-up sites in the Madison area. But as they wait, new sites may emerge and create even more questions.

In less than two weeks, a lot has changed at 638 S Gammon Road in Madison. Footage from January 18 shows the Center for COVID Control, or CCC, advertising rapid coronavirus tests for free.

It was closed “temporarily” that day, but in the latest look from Friday, doors were still locked and new signs pointed to an unnamed business writing it had “severed all ties” with CCC.

Another sign promised “New community testing site comming soon,” with the word “coming” misspelled.

Grammatical errors continued in the message that referred to the CCC, which ended with “We do care about all our patience past and future.” For correct usage, the word “patience” should have been spelled as “patients,” to refer to people.

CCC said all its locations are to be closed until further notice, according to its website.

“I don’t even bother with getting tested in any of these little pop-up test sites anymore,” Heather Bott said. She was among the first to reach out to NBC15 Investigates, after she got tested for COVID-19 at a different Madison pop-up.

She said a staff member swabbed her cheek then took a photo of her Medicare card and driver’s license.

She asked, “What kind of accountability is there for labs that are set up and present themselves as legitimate, where people walk in, give all this information, their DNA, and walk out with no real understanding of where that information is going and how it’s being used?”

Earlier this week, Gillian Drummond, spokesperson with the Wisconsin attorney general’s office, told NBC15 Investigates, “Wisconsin’s consumer protection laws are different from other states. In Wisconsin, consumer complaints first go to DATCP or DHS who review those complaints and may refer cases to DOJ [Department of Justice] as appropriate.”

She referred NBC15 Investigates to the two agencies, Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection and Department of Health Services. They also declined interviews.

A spokesperson with DHS said she cannot comment on specific complaints and investigations. She then referred NBC15 Investigates to a federal agency, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

“CMS is actively investigating numerous complaints about multiple laboratories and testing sites associated with the Center for COVID Control,” Dr. Lee Fleisher, the center’s chief medical officer and director of the Center for Clinical Standards and Quality, wrote.

His statement continued, in part, the agency “will take compliance and enforcement actions as appropriate.”

NBC News shared a report last week, revealing the CCC’s lab billed the federal government for more than $122 million. In November, the center’s CEO bought a $1.3 million house.

If you want to file a complaint about an experience with a COVID-19 testing provider, you can contact the DHS Office of Inspector General at (877) 865-3432 or online.

You can also share your experience with NBC15 Investigates.

