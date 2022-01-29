Advertisement

One person in critical condition, suspect arrested following Madison crash

By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is in critical condition and a fleeing suspect has turned himself in following a Saturday morning crash.

According to the Madison Police Department, police were dispatched to the intersection of Milwaukee Street and North Stoughton Road at around 9 a.m. for report of a crash.

Once on scene, officers found the victim of the crash pinned in their vehicle. The Madison Fire Department extracted the victim who was then transported to a local hospital and remains in critical but stable condition.

The suspect in the crash, a 28-year-old male, fled the scene on foot and entered a home on the 10 block of Belmont Road, police said. The suspect was seen with a golf club and knife, and was also overheard making threats to the police.

Multiple police units responded to the residence and tried to negotiate with the suspect before he eventually complied with police and turned himself in.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

