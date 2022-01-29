Advertisement

Rock Co. hit and run suspect arrested on 7th OWI offense

(23 WIFR)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 9:38 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
UNION TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was arrested on his seventh OWI citation Friday after he allegedly hit someone’s vehicle with his car in a restaurant parking lot.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Union Tavern Barn in Union Township at around 10:45 p.m. after a person reported their vehicle was struck by an intoxicated driver.

While officers were in route to the scene, the suspect fled.

Officers described seeing a visibly intoxicated person, later identified as Kendell R. Copus, walking on North Highway 14. Based on the witness’s description and statement, Kendell was identified as the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the hit and run, police said.

After further investigation, Kendell was arrested for seventh offense operating while intoxicated. He was taken to the Rock County Jail and will have his initial court appearance Jan. 31, 2022.

