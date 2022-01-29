Advertisement

UW Athletic Board approves coach contract extensions for Chryst, Sheffield, Wilkins

Wisconsin's head coach Kelly Sheffield celebrates after defeating Nebraska in the championship...
Wisconsin's head coach Kelly Sheffield celebrates after defeating Nebraska in the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Paul Vernon | AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The UW Athletic Board approved the contract extensions Friday for three coaches who are staples in the Badgers programs.

Head football coach Paul Chryst’s five-year contract was extended through Jan. 31 of 2027.

Chryst has lead the Badgers to a 56-19 record over his first six seasons as head coach of the Badgers program and is a two-time Big Ten Coach of the Year.

He is also the third coach in Big Ten history to win at least 50 games in his first five season as head coach, only falling behind Ohio State’s Urban Meyer for recording more wins through five seasons. Meyer had 61 wins, while Chryst had 52.

It should come as no surprise that after the 2021 NCAA volleyball championship win by Wisconsin Volleyball, head coach Kelly Sheffield also received another five-year agreement through Jan. 31, 2027.

Sheffield has been with Wisconsin for the past eight years, leading them to eight-straight NCAA Sweet 16 or better tournament finishes.

The winningest coach in UW program history, Paula Wilkins, also had her five-year agreement extended through Jan. 31, 2027.

She was in her 15th season as head coach of the Wisconsin women’s team in 2021 and ranks third in Big Ten history for career coaching wins at 277.

