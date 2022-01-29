Warming Up into Next Week; Still Watching for Mid-Week Snow

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Get ready for a warm-up! Temperatures climb above-freezing by Tuesday - leading to a melt of our snowpack. Refreezing takes place that night - just before another weather-maker brings more snowfall to the Midwest.

Clouds were draped over southern Wisconsin as of Saturday evening. Low-pressure and a frontal boundary were swinging across the Badger State. The frontal boundary will produce more cloud cover and perhaps a few flurries. Accumulations are not expected. Winds turn out of the North and keep low-temperatures in the single digits. Areas of clearing, should there be any, will lead to colder temperatures.

Highs on Sunday climb into the mid-20s. Periods of sunshine are likely with drier air filtering in. Winds switch out of the South by Monday - driving highs into the lower 30s with highs getting close to 40° on Tuesday. Some snow melt is possible while numbers are that high - making for slippery conditions late Tuesday once temperatures are back below-freezing.

The big weather-maker next week bears watching for the central U.S. A major snow system impacts the southern Great Lakes and the Ohio River Valley. As of Saturday evening, the heaviest snow has trended farther south of Wisconsin - with better chances for higher amounts near Chicago and central IL/IN. That said, accumulating snow appears possible for portions of southern Wisconsin. Snow flurries would begin late Tuesday night and continue throughout Wednesday into Thursday. Stay tuned for the latest!

Highs drop into the teens heading into next weekend.

