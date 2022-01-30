1 dead in shooting after LaFollette High-Beloit Memorial basketball game

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was killed Saturday night in a shooting following a high school basketball game in Beloit between Beloit Memorial High School and LaFollette High School, the Beloit police department confirmed.

The statement from the Beloit Police Department noted the person who was shot was an adult male. The man has not been identified, nor did police did not indicate his relationship to the game or if he attended. It also did not include any events surrounding the shooting.

A spokesperson for Madison Metropolitan School District, which LaFollette is part of, offered more details in a separate statement, explaining there was a brief lockdown at the high school, after which the LaFollette basketball team was taken to their bus and returned to Madison.

“Nobody from LaFollette was affected by the incident. We have been in contact with all the team family members,” spokesperson Tim LeMonds wrote.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. A BPD spokesperson noted that the school district is cooperating with investigators.

A news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. in Beloit. NBC15 News will have a crew there and will update the story as we learn more.

