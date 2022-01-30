Beloit PD: No students involved in shooting that killed 19-year-old

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - There were no students involved in Saturday night’s homicide outside a Beloit high school following a basketball game, Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles confirmed.

In a news conference Sunday morning, Sayles indicated the man who was killed was 19-year-old. Police have not released his name.

The shooting happened after a high school basketball game between Beloit Memorial High School and La Follette High School. There was a brief lockdown at the school before the La Follette basketball team was taken to their bus and returned to Madison, MMSD said.

No suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting, and Sayles is urging anyone with information to reach out to authorities, noting that there were at least 20 witnesses outside Beloit Memorial High School at the time of the shooting.

