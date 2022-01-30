Advertisement

Bobby Engram signed as UW offensive coordinator

Baltimore Ravens tight ends coach Bobby Engram answers questions from reporters after an NFL...
Baltimore Ravens tight ends coach Bobby Engram answers questions from reporters after an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Owings Mills, Md.(AP Photo/Gail Burton)(Gail Burton | AP)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Current Ravens TE coach Bobby Engram signed on as Wisconsin’s new offensive coordinator, a UW spokesperson confirmed on Saturday.

After eight seasons coaching with the Ravens, Engram is leaving his current position with the NFL.

The former NFL wide receiver has been an NFL coaching assistant for the past decade, but is now joining his son at UW.

Engram’s son Dean Engram is a current Badger, playing as a cornerback for the team.

