DeForest Police: Man missing since Wednesday afternoon

DEFOREST, Wis. (WMTV) - The DeForest Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Michael Omara, 33, of DeForest.

Omara is six feet tall, weighs about 150 pounds and has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Omara last contacted his friends on Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the DeForest Police Department at 608-846- 6756 or the Dane County Communication Center at 608–255–2345.

You can also make an anonymous tip by calling the DeForest Police Department Crime Stoppers Tip line at 608-846-6771.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.