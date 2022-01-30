Ice fishing derby honors husband, father and friend Matt Schmidt

LAKE KOSHKONONG, Wis. (WMTV) - Matt Schmidt’s family and friends remembered him with an ice fishing tournament on Saturday.

The Matt Schmidt Outdoors Memorial Ice Fishing Derby was named after Matt, who was a big part of the Milton community. He died while “wood fracking” in 2020.

His daughter Lily Schmidt couldn’t bring herself to hunt or participate in some outdoor activities since he passed, because it was something they enjoyed together.

“Last year it was hard to do it,” Lily said. “But I’m planning on going out this year because it’ll be a little easier.”

Grief is also getting a little easier for Lily’s mom and Matt’s wife Caitlin Schmidt.

“The grief never stops,” Caitlin said. “It’s always there. It just changes as you go along.”

The fundraiser makes her feel like Matt is still around.

“We’ll never stop saying his name,” Caitlin said. “We’ll never stop honoring him and his values of honesty, integrity and getting kids to learn about more than just themselves. The world at large.”

The derby raised money for Milton High School’s Outdoor Fishing Club to encourage kids to spend time outside and for kids like Lily to get back to great outdoors.

“I think he’d be happy that I’m doing this,” Lily said. “I’m not quitting everything because I can’t do it with him.”

“He would be super proud of all of his friends, family and the community coming together to support something that was just really dear to his heart,” Caitlin said.

Caitlin and Matt’s friends will also host a meat raffle on Sunday at noon at Lucy’s Hideaway.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.