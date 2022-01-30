Advertisement

Jerry Petitgoue reaches 1,000 career wins at Cuba City

Petitgoue became the first coach in Wisconsin history to reach 1,000 career wins.
Cuba City Boy’s Basketball Coach Jerry Petitgoue made history on Saturday when his team...
Cuba City Boy’s Basketball Coach Jerry Petitgoue made history on Saturday when his team defeated Carmen Northwest 91-69 and Petitgoue became the first Wisconsin coach to reach 1,000 career wins.(WMTV)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUBA CITY, Wis. (WMTV) - Cuba City Boy’s Basketball Coach Jerry Petitgoue made history on Saturday when his team defeated Carmen Northwest 91-69 and Petitgoue became the first Wisconsin coach to reach 1,000 career wins.

Dozens of former players, friends and Petitgoue’s family were in attendance to witness the milestone win.

Petitgoue has been the head coach at Cuba City for nearly 40 years, winning three state titles in his time. This season appears to be yet another successful one for coach, the Cubans have lost only one game this season.

Coach Petitgoue said reaching 1,000 wins hadn’t been on his mind until this season, and while he always wants to win, he said it’s always about more than basketball.

“We want to win,” Petitgoue said. “But in the end you want to make better men out of these kids.”

Petitgoue said he is often asked when he plans to retire, but he said he retired 20 years ago when he stopped teaching, and that coaching the team is his hobby.

“Some people play golf,” Petitgoue said. “I’m terrible at golf, so this is my hobby.”

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to Middleton High School following a situation that prompted lock downs at three...
Teen released after lockdowns at Middleton High, 2 other schools
SSM Health specialist discusses impacts of apple cider vinegar, ashwagandha
Public Health Madison and Dane Co. extended its emergency order until March 1 and will require...
Dane Co. mask mandate extended again
A cow after it fell out of a trailer and onto U.S. Highway 151 near Sun Prairie.
Farmer had no idea cows fell out of trailer and onto highway, Sun Prairie police say
Child tax credit has expired
The ripple effects of changes to the child tax credit

Latest News

Undefeated Edgewood High football to forfeit all games, out of playoffs
Friday Football Blitz
Friday Football Blitz: Week 10
WIAA
WIAA makes changes to COVID-19 close contact quarantine guidelines
New football opportunity for MMSD athletes
Madison West Club Football gives MMSD students new opportunity to play