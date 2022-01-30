Advertisement

Leftover ashes cause outside fire, damage to home siding

A fire.
A fire.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Woodvale Drive resident was alerted to a fire outside their home Friday night after a neighbor stopped by to report it.

A full fire response from Engine Co. 14 and others was made to the 1300 block of Woodvale Drive after a 911 call was made around 7 p.m., according to the City of Madison Fire Department.

The neighbor reported seeing the fire climbing the exterior siding of the house.

Two fire extinguishers and snow were used to put out the fire just before Madison Fire’s arrival.

Firefighters inspected the damaged area to confirm fire did not extend into other areas and posed no further danger.

The occupants were not displaced, and no one was injured during the incident, according to the report.

Firefighters determined the fire started from a pile of discarded ashes and coals from a recently used fireplace.

The ashes and coals had been placed in a plastic bag that was then discarded into a plastic City-issued garbage bin outside, but the ashes and coals hadn’t fully cooled before being thrown out.

The Madison Fire Department recommends waiting up to 72 hours before disposing old coals and ashes.

If ashes and coals must be disposed sooner, they recommend placing them in a metal container or other container that is fire-resistant.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to Middleton High School following a situation that prompted lock downs at three...
Teen released after lockdowns at Middleton High, 2 other schools
SSM Health specialist discusses impacts of apple cider vinegar, ashwagandha
Public Health Madison and Dane Co. extended its emergency order until March 1 and will require...
Dane Co. mask mandate extended again
A cow after it fell out of a trailer and onto U.S. Highway 151 near Sun Prairie.
Farmer had no idea cows fell out of trailer and onto highway, Sun Prairie police say
Child tax credit has expired
The ripple effects of changes to the child tax credit

Latest News

Andrew Ernst working with a client at UW Health.
UW Health Exercise Specialist doubles as Team USA Athletic Trainer
Wisconsin's Johnny Davis (1) shoots against Minnesota's Sean Sutherlin (24) during the first...
Davis delivers as No. 11 Wisconsin defeats Minnesota 66-60
Bret Esse packs up some military medals that are a part of his massive WWII collection
Popular WWII museum in Portage is moving to Marshfield
Fire truck
Madison Fire responds to delivery truck fire