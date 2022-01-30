Leftover ashes cause outside fire, damage to home siding

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Woodvale Drive resident was alerted to a fire outside their home Friday night after a neighbor stopped by to report it.

A full fire response from Engine Co. 14 and others was made to the 1300 block of Woodvale Drive after a 911 call was made around 7 p.m., according to the City of Madison Fire Department.

The neighbor reported seeing the fire climbing the exterior siding of the house.

Two fire extinguishers and snow were used to put out the fire just before Madison Fire’s arrival.

Firefighters inspected the damaged area to confirm fire did not extend into other areas and posed no further danger.

The occupants were not displaced, and no one was injured during the incident, according to the report.

Firefighters determined the fire started from a pile of discarded ashes and coals from a recently used fireplace.

The ashes and coals had been placed in a plastic bag that was then discarded into a plastic City-issued garbage bin outside, but the ashes and coals hadn’t fully cooled before being thrown out.

The Madison Fire Department recommends waiting up to 72 hours before disposing old coals and ashes.

If ashes and coals must be disposed sooner, they recommend placing them in a metal container or other container that is fire-resistant.

