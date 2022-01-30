Madison Fire responds to delivery truck fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Madison Fire Department responded to a fire late Thursday morning after several neighbors called 911.

The fire was on the 30 block of Sherman Terrace, according to Madison Fire.

Neighbors called 911 around 11:40 a.m. after they saw fire coming from a large delivery truck in the parking lot on Sherman Terrace.

Engine Co. 3 was dispatched, and Madison firefighters noted heavy, dark black smoke rising from the parking lot as they approached from several blocks away.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a large appliance delivery truck backed into the parking lot with heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear cargo box of the truck.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within a minute.

The fire was not a threat to any nearby buildings or vehicles, Madison Fire reported.

The exact cause of the fire was not determined, but evidence suggests the fire started inside the cargo area.

The fire was fueled by pieces of cardboard boxes stored inside.

The cargo area of the truck suffered significant damage, according to Madison Fire, but there was only minor damage to some old appliances inside the truck. The old appliances were already destined for disposal.

No one was injured in this incident.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.