Advertisement

School District of Beloit responds after basketball game shooting, homicide

(NBC15)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The School District of Beloit released a statement Sunday morning, addressing the Saturday night shooting and homicide that took place at Beloit Memorial High School.

Superintendent Dr. Dan Keyser ensured they are providing resources to students and staff through the difficult time. Their student services team will be available Monday to further help with student and staff needs.

Dr. Keyser said the district is fulling cooperating with the City of Beloit Police Department as they continue the investigation.

According to the police department, one adult male was shot and killed following a basketball game between Beloit Memorial High School and La Follette High School.

The police department will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. to discuss Saturday’s events.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to Middleton High School following a situation that prompted lock downs at three...
Teen released after lockdowns at Middleton High, 2 other schools
SSM Health specialist discusses impacts of apple cider vinegar, ashwagandha
Public Health Madison and Dane Co. extended its emergency order until March 1 and will require...
Dane Co. mask mandate extended again
A cow after it fell out of a trailer and onto U.S. Highway 151 near Sun Prairie.
Farmer had no idea cows fell out of trailer and onto highway, Sun Prairie police say
Child tax credit has expired
The ripple effects of changes to the child tax credit

Latest News

Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
MPD: Shots fired during arranged meeting
The DeForest Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating Michael Omara.
DeForest Police: Man missing since Wednesday afternoon
Kyle Thompson was at a fundraiser organized to pay for his prosthetics.
Community raises money to help a Barneveld farmer get a prosthetic
Cuba City Boy’s Basketball Coach Jerry Petitgoue made history on Saturday when his team...
Jerry Petitgoue reaches 1,000 career wins at Cuba City