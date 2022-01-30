Advertisement

Thousands in Ottawa protest COVID mandates, many rebuked

North Country business leaders are keeping a close eye on what's happening north of the border...
North Country business leaders are keeping a close eye on what's happening north of the border where a convoy of truckers are protesting a federal vaccine mandate.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Thousands of protesters have gathered in Canada’s capital to protest vaccine mandates, masks and lockdowns.

Some parked on the grounds of the National War Memorial and danced on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, others carried signs and flags with swastikas and some used the statue of Canadian hero Terry Fox to display an anti-vaccine statement, sparking widespread condemnation.

The convoy of truckers and others prompted police to prepare for the possibility of violence and the government to warn against escalating rhetoric linked to the demonstration.

A top Parliament security official advised lawmakers to lock their doors amid reports their private homes may be targeted.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to Middleton High School following a situation that prompted lock downs at three...
Teen released after lockdowns at Middleton High, 2 other schools
SSM Health specialist discusses impacts of apple cider vinegar, ashwagandha
Public Health Madison and Dane Co. extended its emergency order until March 1 and will require...
Dane Co. mask mandate extended again
A cow after it fell out of a trailer and onto U.S. Highway 151 near Sun Prairie.
Farmer had no idea cows fell out of trailer and onto highway, Sun Prairie police say
Child tax credit has expired
The ripple effects of changes to the child tax credit

Latest News

FILE - In this July 24, 2021 file photo, former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses...
Trump facing legal, political headwinds as he eyes comeback
The DeForest Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating Michael Omara.
DeForest Police: Man missing since Wednesday afternoon
Milton community heals while fishing for Matt Schmidt fundraiser
Ice fishing derby honors husband, father and friend Matt Schmidt
Cuba City Coach
Cuba City Coach