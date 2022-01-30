Advertisement

Trump facing legal, political headwinds as he eyes comeback

FILE - In this July 24, 2021 file photo, former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses...
FILE - In this July 24, 2021 file photo, former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses while speaking to supporters at a Turning Point Action gathering in Phoenix.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONROE, Texas (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is already declaring himself the 45th and 47th president of the United States.

But the quip during a round of golf — captured on shaky cellphone video — belies the growing challenges Trump is confronting.

He’s facing a cascade of intensifying investigations that represent the most serious legal threat he has ever faced.

And new polling suggests his iron grip on the Republican Party may be loosening.

Yet those around Trump describe him as largely unbothered by the legal proceedings, emboldened by a sense of invincibility that has allowed him to recover from devastating turns that would have ended the careers of other politicians.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to Middleton High School following a situation that prompted lock downs at three...
Teen released after lockdowns at Middleton High, 2 other schools
SSM Health specialist discusses impacts of apple cider vinegar, ashwagandha
Public Health Madison and Dane Co. extended its emergency order until March 1 and will require...
Dane Co. mask mandate extended again
A cow after it fell out of a trailer and onto U.S. Highway 151 near Sun Prairie.
Farmer had no idea cows fell out of trailer and onto highway, Sun Prairie police say
Child tax credit has expired
The ripple effects of changes to the child tax credit

Latest News

Seven people were hospitalized in critical condition after suffering from carbon monoxide...
Carbon monoxide poisoning at Ohio hotel; 7 in critical condition
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
N. Korea tests possibly longest-range missile since 2017
North Country business leaders are keeping a close eye on what's happening north of the border...
Thousands in Ottawa protest COVID mandates, many rebuked
The DeForest Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating Michael Omara.
DeForest Police: Man missing since Wednesday afternoon