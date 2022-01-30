Up & Down Temps

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -High pressure moves to the east as an approaching storm system moves in from the west. Partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight with overnight lows dipping into the upper single digits. Monday will feature a warmup to around the freezing mark with partly to mostly cloudy skies. An isolated flurry is possible Monday night as a warm front slides through leading to climbing temperatures through the 20s.

Tuesday brings even warmer air with highs near 40 degrees. A rain or snow shower is possible, although the big action will remain well to our south. A cold front slides through Tuesday night into Wednesday with another shot of arctic air. Falling temperatures Wednesday into the teens with overnight lows dipping into the single digits.

Sunny skies to end the week and head into the weekend with below normal temperatures remaining and dry conditions.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.