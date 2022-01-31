Advertisement

Baldwin, Moore request probe of Palestinian-American’s death

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation are asking the Biden administration to investigate the death of a former Milwaukee resident in the West Bank.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Rep. Gwen Moore sent a letter Monday to Secretary of State Antony Blinken asking for a investigation into the Jan. 12 death of 78-year-old Omar Assad.

He died after Israeli troops stopped him at a checkpoint in the village of Jiljilya. An autopsy found he died of a heart attack caused by “external violence.”

Assad’s family says he was born in Jiljilya but lived in Milwaukee for about three decades and became a U.S. citizen before returning to the village to retire in 2009.

