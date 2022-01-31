Beloit Police release new information on victim in alleged stabbing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit Police Department has released new information Monday about the person killed in an alleged stabbing that occurred over the weekend.

Police say a 42-year-old Janesville woman was found with multiple stab wounds around 7:20 a.m. Saturday outside on Howes Drive near Clary Street.

The department will not be revealing the victim’s name at this time due to Marsy’s Law. This law ensures that victims of crimes have equal constitutional rights to those who are accused and convicted of crimes.

Police stated on Saturday that they needed the community’s help to know who the woman was with and who she had close ties with.

Beloit PD asks anyone with information on this alleged homicide to contact their department, or submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

