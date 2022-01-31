Candlelight vigil held in Beloit following shooting at high school

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A candlelight vigil held on the front walk of the Beloit Memorial High School mourned the loss of a 19-year-old Saturday night.

Roughly 30 to 40 people gathered to remember, bringing candles, pictures, and balloons. As prayers were said over the family, the neighborhood, and the city of Beloit, many wept. In the cold of Sunday evening, those who spoke begged for change to save the next generation.

“I feel like we are rolling a rock uphill sometimes because we celebrate this, but when they were living, we didn’t celebrate, or we didn’t celebrate them like we could have, or should have,” said Kendra Roman, the senior pastor at New Covenant Life Church. “We celebrate them in death, but do they know all that was said today? Did he know that when he was living?”

Before the vigil started at 4:00 p.m., a group of people gathered to write messages of encouragement on the walkway in chalk. Those who took their artistic talents to the sidewalk said they did so to help buoy the spirits of the kids living through the violence in the city. Violence brought to the steps of their school Saturday night.

A candlelight vigil held on the front walk of the Beloit Memorial High School mourned the loss of a 19-year-old Saturday night.

“We’ve had a really rough week here in Beloit; we’ve had a lot of violence, unfortunately,” said Rosamarie Laursen, who lives just down the street from the school. “What is it that we want our students to know? What would I have liked as a child to have my teachers or my community tell me that it’s going to be ok.”

Beloit Police say a 19-year-old was shot and killed Saturday night in the parking lot of the high school, following a basketball game between Beloit Memorial and La Follette High School. No suspects have been arrested, and police say no students were involved in the shooting.

