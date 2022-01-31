Advertisement

Cousins is Rodgers’ injury sub for Pro Bowl for 3rd time

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) runs off the field after an NFL football game...
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) runs off the field after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 31-17.(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Kirk Cousins will be the Pro Bowl injury replacement for Aaron Rodgers for a third time.

The Minnesota Vikings quarterback was added to the NFC roster for the game in Las Vegas. Rodgers played much of the season for the Green Bay Packers with a broken toe.

Cousins was also picked as the fill-in for Rodgers after the 2019 season with Minnesota and after the 2016 season with Washington.

The 33-year-old Cousins was one of two players in the NFL this season with 30-plus touchdown passes and fewer than 10 interceptions. Rodgers was the other.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

