Cousins is Rodgers’ injury sub for Pro Bowl for 3rd time
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Kirk Cousins will be the Pro Bowl injury replacement for Aaron Rodgers for a third time.
The Minnesota Vikings quarterback was added to the NFC roster for the game in Las Vegas. Rodgers played much of the season for the Green Bay Packers with a broken toe.
Cousins was also picked as the fill-in for Rodgers after the 2019 season with Minnesota and after the 2016 season with Washington.
The 33-year-old Cousins was one of two players in the NFL this season with 30-plus touchdown passes and fewer than 10 interceptions. Rodgers was the other.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.