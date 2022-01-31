Advertisement

DA: Man arrested in Beloit homicide released, cites insufficient evidence

BELOIT PD
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The man arrested after the shooting death of a 31-year-old Beloit woman has been released Monday after the Rock County district attorney said there are conflicting versions of the shooting and insufficient evidence to warrant filing charges.

Rock Co. DA David O’Leary explained that the Beloit Police Department initially referred the charge of first-degree intentional homicide for Anthony Richmond. Further investigation and forensic examination of evidence is necessary for officers’ investigative reports, O’Leary said.

“At this time, there is insufficient evidence to warrant filing criminal charges that would require the State to prove charges beyond a reasonable doubt,” O’Leary said. “The District Attorney is working closely with the detectives from the Beloit Police Department on the case.”

Richmond was released on a personal recognizance bond with conditions. He is not allowed to leave the state, possess any weapons or contact the victim’s family and residence.

O’Leary stated that once the investigation is complete, he will determine what, if any, charges will be filed for this case.

