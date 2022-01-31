Advertisement

Improved Davis, better chemistry boosting No. 11 Wisconsin

Wisconsin's Johnny Davis (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against...
Wisconsin's Johnny Davis (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Minnesota Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin figured to take a step back this season. The Badgers instead have made a major leap forward.

Wisconsin (17-3, 8-2) is ranked 11th in the Top 25 and heads into February sharing the Big Ten lead with No. 18 Illinois (15-5, 8-2), which will host the Badgers on Wednesday night.

That’s quite an accomplishment for a team that had to replace four of its top five scorers from last season.

An improved Johnny Davis and better chemistry have helped Wisconsin outperform preseason expectations.

