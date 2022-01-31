Improved Davis, better chemistry boosting No. 11 Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin figured to take a step back this season. The Badgers instead have made a major leap forward.

Wisconsin (17-3, 8-2) is ranked 11th in the Top 25 and heads into February sharing the Big Ten lead with No. 18 Illinois (15-5, 8-2), which will host the Badgers on Wednesday night.

That’s quite an accomplishment for a team that had to replace four of its top five scorers from last season.

An improved Johnny Davis and better chemistry have helped Wisconsin outperform preseason expectations.

