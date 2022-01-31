Janesville to step up police presence at school games after Beloit shooting

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Students and families in Janesville can expect to see a greater law enforcement presence for the rest of the year when they head to school sporting events.

The decision to step up security at Janesville school events comes less than two days after a deadly shooting outside Beloit Memorial High School, shortly after a basketball game against a Madison high school. The Janesville Police Dept. noted the heightened presence will begin immediately, going into effect Monday night at Craig High School, when Beloit Memorial’s girls’ basketball team comes to town.

The police department added that its effort is being done with the full cooperation of the School District of Janesville. It indicated the increased enforcement will last for the rest of the school year.

The move comes the Monday morning after Saturday night’s shooting, which claimed the life of a 19-year-old man. The shooting happened just outside of school, which had just finished its game against Madison’s La Follette High School. Madison

Investigators have not indicated what may have led to the shooting. Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles is urging anyone with information to reach out to the police department or Crime Stoppers, noting that there were likely 20-30 potential witnesses near the shooting that night.

