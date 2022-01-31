Advertisement

Madison Children’s Museum hosts free COVID-19 vaccination clinic

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Children’s Museum is hosting a vaccine clinic Monday to provide unvaccinated children and adults with the chance to get the shot.

The clinic will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at the museum, located at 100 N. Hamilton St., and those interested will need to preregister with the Department of Health Services.

Children ages 5-11 will receive Pfizer’s brand of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Older family members who need their first dose, second dose or booster shot will also be able to receive the vaccines.

Children will receive free playtime on the museum’s second floor after they get their shot.

There is a limited number of free parking spaces at the Urban Land Interests’ parking ramp on Pinckney Street, which is right across from the museum. People will receive their voucher at the clinic during the vaccination process.

The children’s museum is partnered with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare to host the pop-up clinic.

