Man booked for hit-and-run that left 65-year-old in critical condition

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 27-year-old man was officially booked in connection with an alleged hit-and-run that left a woman in critical condition and resulted in him fleeing to a home where police had to coax him to surrender, the Madison Police Department reported.

The suspect, identified as Marcus Longino, was originally arrested on a probation hold following his arrest on Saturday. Since then, MPD has added counts of OWI causing great bodily harm, hit-and-run, and burglary, among other allegations.

According to the Madison Police Department, the 65-year-old woman involved in the wreck that led to the hit-and-run allegation remains in critical condition. The department’s initial report indicated his vehicle collided with hers around 9 a.m. at the intersection of Milwaukee St. and N. Stoughton Road. The crash left her pinned inside her vehicle until firefighters could free her and she was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

After the collision, Longino allegedly took off on foot, heading for a home in the 10-block of Belmont St. Officers reported he was seen acting erratically and had armed himself with a golf club and knife. He was heard making threats against the officers, the report continued, but ended up eventually surrendering without incident.

The police department’s investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.