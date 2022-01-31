Advertisement

MPD: Madison apartment struck by late night gunfire

The Madison Police Department responds to reports of gunfire on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.
The Madison Police Department responds to reports of gunfire on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple officers responded late Sunday to reports of gunfire leading to a large police presence well into the night in a west Madison neighborhood.

According to the Madison Police Department, investigators found an apartment in the 4300 block of Britta Dr. had been struck by a bullet. They were also able to locate several shell casings.

The initial report from police stated multiple people reported hearing the gunshots around 11:30 p.m. After officers arrived on the scene, they were able to speak to multiple witnesses and search for property damage. No injuries have been reported.

MPD’s investigation indicates the gunfire was targeted, and the department adds there is no current danger to the public in connection with the incident.

