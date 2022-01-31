Name released of Stoughton man killed in crash

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medial Examiner released the name of the Stoughton man who died early Saturday morning when his SUV crashed into a tree in the Town of Dunkirk.

The medical examiner identified the man as Gunter Zeps and the agency’s preliminary investigation indicates he died from injuries he suffered in the crash.

On Saturday, the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a wreck in the 3100 block of Co. Hwy. A around 6:40 a.m. after receiving reports that a vehicle had collided with a tree.

When they arrived, authorities determined Zeps was heading north on the highway when his Ford SUV went off the road and hit the tree. The 32-year-old Zeps was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dane Co. Sheriff’s investigators suspect that speed and alcohol were factors in the crash. They also noted that Zeps was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.