“Our heart breaks” Madison superintendent reacts to deadly Beloit shooting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - “Our heart breaks for the Beloit school community,” Madison Metropolitan School District’s superintendent wrote Monday morning in response to the deadly weekend shooting following a basketball game in Beloit.

“We are grieving, along with the School District of Beloit, over the senseless and violent tragedy which occurred in the parking lot of Beloit Memorial High School Saturday night, where a former Beloit student lost his life due to gun violence,” Superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins stated, pointing out how the shooting “hits close to home” for the district.

MMSD’s La Follette High School was the visiting team, playing Beloit Memorial High School, that night. Immediately after it happened, its students and staff locked down briefly at the high school before loading on the bus to return to Madison.

“Although we are grateful and relieved all of our MMSD students were kept safe, these senseless acts of violence have a ripple effect, impacting the basic fabric of all our school communities,” Jenkins continued. Another school district outside Beloit reacted Monday morning, with the Janesville Police Dept. announcing that it is working with the school district there to step up enforcement.

The School District of Beloit released a statement on Sunday, saying in part that they will bare providing resources to students and staff through the difficult time.

The name of the 19-year-old former Beloit student who died in the shooting has not been released. Police Chief Andre Sayles is urging anyone who has information about it to come forward, noting that more than twenty potential witnesses were in the area of the shooting that night.

A candlelight vigil was held Sunday night to honor the student.

The shooting was the second homicide of the day in Beloit. Earlier on Saturday, a woman died in a stabbing. Police have said there is no indication the two deaths were related.

