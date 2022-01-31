Packers promote Marshfield-native to offensive coordinator

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green Bay Packers stayed within the organization to find the next man to run their offense. On Monday, the team announced its offensive line coach Adam Stenavich has been promoted to offensive coordinator.

For the past three seasons, the Marshfield-native has coached the players tasked with keeping quarterback Aaron Rodgers safe and opening the holes for team’s running back. Last season, he also stepped up to take on responsibilities for that rushing game as run game coordinator and, in that role, he helped Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon become only the second pair of running backs to top 1,100 yards from scrimmage in the same season.

In its announcement, the team highlighted some of the big numbers the Packers have put up since Stenavich’s arrival. In the last two seasons, his men were guarding the line for the offense that was on the field most. Green Bay led the league in time of possession for two straight seasons. In the three seasons, he’s been there the Packers have never turned the ball over more than 13 times in a season and became the first team in NFL history to pull off a stretch like that.

Before joining the Packers, Stenavich spent two seasons as the assistant o-line coach for the 49ers and six seasons split among his alma mater, the University of Michigan, as well as Northern Arizona University and San Jose State.

Stenavich’s promotion was expected. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport broke the news Saturday that his promotion was imminent.

He takes over for the Packers’ former offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who left this off-season to become the head coach for the Denver Broncos. As a sign that Stenavich would likely be moving up, Rapoport noted, the Packers blocked a request from the Broncos to interview him for their offensive coordinator position.

