Pharmacy agrees to $2 million payment but denies allegations

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Federal authorities say a Milwaukee pharmacy has agreed to pay more than $2 million to resolve allegations it submitted false claims to Medicare and Medicaid for prescription drugs.

The company denies the charges. Hayat Pharmacy operates 23 centers in the greater Milwaukee area.

Prosecutors say the company switched Medicare and Medicaid patients to lower-cost medications on two drugs without medical need or without valid prescriptions.

Hayat said in a statement that it “vigorously disputes” the allegations and settled in order to move forward with its mission to help “underserved populations in our community obtain proper health care.”

The government’s investigation resulted from a complaint by a whistleblower, who will receive a share of the settlement.

