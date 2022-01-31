Advertisement

Relatives: 3-year-old has died of injuries suffered in fire

(KFYR)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Family members say a young boy has died from injuries suffered in a Milwaukee house fire.

Relatives say 3-year-old Gideon Simos suffered burns to 80% of his body in Wednesday’s fire and died Sunday at Children’s Wisconsin hospital.

State Rep. Sylvia Ortiz-Velez says Gideon was her nephew. Ortiz-Velez says his parents were able to get three of their four children out of the burning home, but initially weren’t able to reach Gideon in a first-floor bedroom.

Then his mother broke windows with her arms and was able to find her son. She suffered serious burns.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

