UWPD: Neb. man arrested in residence hall sexual assault

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Investigators with the University of Wisconsin Police Dept. suspect a Nebraska man accused of inappropriately touching someone who lives at a residence hall over the weekend may have assaulted other victims.

In the statement announcing his arrest, the police department is asking anyone else who believes they may have been a victim of the 19-year-old Omaha man to contact UWPD at 608-264-2677 and file a report.

The suspect, identified as Maxwell Sanders, is accused of touching another resident inappropriately and then trying to get into other rooms in the building, before eventually leaving the residence hall. According to police, he was let into the hall by a friend.

UWPD did not identify which building he was in, only saying that it was on the southeast portion of the campus.

After officers responded to the residence hall around 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, they were able to locate Sanders in a different residence hall and take him into custody, UWPD’s statement continued. Authorities said he had been staying there with a friend at the time. UWPD noted that he has no affiliation with the university.

Sanders has since been booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of 4th degree sexual assault and disorderly conduct.

