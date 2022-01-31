Advertisement

Viral game Wordle bought by New York Times

The game will remain free, the developer assured.
Jan. 31, 2022
NEW YORK (WMTV) - Wordle, the viral nearly-eponymous word game Josh Wardle created for his girlfriend only to see it become a viral sensation, was just acquired by the New York Times. Wardle announced the sale on his Twitter account on Monday, while describing his “awe” at how many people play the game (and fill their Twitter feeds with the results).

“The game has gotten bigger than I ever imagined (which I suppose isn’t that much of a feat given that I made the game for an audience of 1),” he wrote. “It has been incredible to watch a game bring so much joy to so many.”

In explaining his decision to sell the game to the Times, Wardle described being overwhelmed by the response and trying to support the game all by himself. He called the move “very natural,” pointing out that New York Times’ games played a big part in Wordle’s origin story.

“I’ve long admired the NYT’s approach to their games and the respect with which they treat their players,” Wardle wrote about the company that also produces one of the world’s most famous crossword puzzles. “Their values are aligned with mine on these matters and I’m thrilled that they will be stewards of the game moving forward.”

The New York Times publishes its crosswords and several other games in an app, most of which requires annual subscription to play, but Wardle assures players that they’re beloved game isn’t going behind a paywall. He says it will still be free to play for everyone and they are teaming up to make sure everyone’s wins and streaks are preserved.

“Thank you all for playing and making Wordle an unforgettable experience,” he concluded.

