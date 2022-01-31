Advertisement

Warmer Tuesday

Little Precip Ahead
Temps
Temps(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A warm front slides through the area tonight with cloud cover and an isolated flurry. There will also be some gusty winds and patchy fog that develops as the warmer air overrides the colder air at the surface. This will lead to early lows in the middle 20s climbing to around the freezing mark by Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be in the warm sector with gusty winds and mainly cloudy skies. Highs will soar to near 40 degrees.

An arctic cold front moves through Tuesday night into Wednesday. This will bring some flurries and snow showers along with much colder temperatures. Highs for the second half of the week will be in the teens with overnight lows a few degrees on either side of zero. There will be a gradual return to sunshine during that period as well.

Slightly warmer temperatures return for the weekend with a few more clouds and flurries. Highs will remain at or just below seasonal levels, which is into the upper 20s.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to Middleton High School following a situation that prompted lock downs at three...
Teen released after lockdowns at Middleton High, 2 other schools
Public Health Madison and Dane Co. extended its emergency order until March 1 and will require...
Dane Co. mask mandate extended again
A cow after it fell out of a trailer and onto U.S. Highway 151 near Sun Prairie.
Farmer had no idea cows fell out of trailer and onto highway, Sun Prairie police say
Child tax credit has expired
The ripple effects of changes to the child tax credit
1 dead in shooting after LaFollette High-Beloit Memorial basketball game
1 dead in shooting after La Follette High-Beloit Memorial basketball game

Latest News

Temperatures soar into the 30s across the region on Monday. More mild air is expected Tuesday.
Wisconsin “Heat Wave” followed by Cold Temps Later this Week
Monday Extended Forecast
Heating Up at the Start of the Week; Snow Later
Temps
Up & Down Temps
Temperatures climb well above-freezing by Tuesday!
Warming Up into Next Week; Still Watching for Mid-Week Snow