Warmer Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A warm front slides through the area tonight with cloud cover and an isolated flurry. There will also be some gusty winds and patchy fog that develops as the warmer air overrides the colder air at the surface. This will lead to early lows in the middle 20s climbing to around the freezing mark by Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be in the warm sector with gusty winds and mainly cloudy skies. Highs will soar to near 40 degrees.

An arctic cold front moves through Tuesday night into Wednesday. This will bring some flurries and snow showers along with much colder temperatures. Highs for the second half of the week will be in the teens with overnight lows a few degrees on either side of zero. There will be a gradual return to sunshine during that period as well.

Slightly warmer temperatures return for the weekend with a few more clouds and flurries. Highs will remain at or just below seasonal levels, which is into the upper 20s.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.