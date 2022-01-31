Advertisement

Wisconsin governor highlights infrastructure during annual DC meeting

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Governors from across the country were back in Washington D.C. for the National Governors Association’s 114th annual Winter Meeting.

The group of governors touched on topics ranging from disaster response and economic recovery to education.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D-Wis.) said he is homing in on roads, bridges, and broadband.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, enacted last November, is expected to bring in hundreds of millions of dollars to the state.

“It’s going to change the way Wisconsin looks, and all across the country, fixing the infrastructure and building it out in a way that is sustainable and reliable,” said Evers.

Wisconsin can compete for more funding, available through grants, for projects such as bridge investment and electric vehicle charging.

In Washington, the governors shared ideas and heard from administration officials on how to compete for, and best utilize the additional dollars.

“We need to talk about the important pieces we need to accomplish in order to meet the goals of the bill,” said Evers.

President Joe Biden is set to host the governors at the White House Monday for further discussions.

