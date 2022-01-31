Advertisement

Wisconsin “Heat Wave” followed by Cold Temps Later this Week

Highs climb close to 40 by Tuesday. Expect a crash in temps and perhaps some snow by mid-week.
Temperatures soar into the 30s across the region on Monday. More mild air is expected Tuesday.
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Get ready for some mild air at the beginning of the week! Highs climb into the 30s today before jumping to near 40°F tomorrow! Talk about a Wisconsin heat wave!

Monday morning, however, starts off chilly - with lows in the single-digits. Patchy fog was located over SW Wisconsin - potentially leading to some slick spots on area roadways. Highs climb close to the freezing mark as S winds take hold. Gusts could top 20-25mph at times. Winds persist into Tuesday - driving highs into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

The mid-week snow system will generally stay South of Wisconsin. Snowfall will overspread the Midwest - including much of Illinois and Indiana. NE Winds will come off Lake Michigan - driving potential lake-effect snow bands. Exact details are still coming into focus, but the going forecast indicates a better chance of accumulation across far SE Wisconsin. Watch for flurries/light snow late Tuesday into Wednesday. Snowfall wraps up by early Thursday at the latest.

Northerly winds take hold for the second half of the week. Highs will drop into the teens by Thu/Fri. Even colder morning lows are expected.

