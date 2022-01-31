Advertisement

Wisconsin State Patrol reminds drivers not to swerve if they see animal in the road

The Wisconsin State Patrol assisted the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office after a large commercial vehicle crashed into a house after veering off the roadway to avoid hitting a deer.(Wisconsin State Patrol Facebook)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a large commercial vehicle veered off the roadway to avoid hitting a deer and crashed into a house last week, the Wisconsin State Patrol is reminding drivers what to do if they see an animal in the road.

State Patrol posted on Facebook Monday that it assisted the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office with an inspection of the vehicle that slammed into a house.

The driver told officers that a deer ran in front of him, causing him to swerve off the road and crash into the house. According to WSP, no one was injured in the crash.

In case drivers see an animal on the roadway, State Patrol tells people not to swerve from their lane, brake firmly and keep the steering wheel straight.

If the driver cannot avoid hitting the animal, State Patrol said to release the brake to move the nose of the vehicle up. This will cause the striking point to be higher.

State Patrol continued, saying if the vehicle is in a crash but is not disabled, it should be moved off the road. If it is disabled, drivers should stay in their vehicles with their seat belt on and call 911 for help.

Last week, the WSP assisted the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office with a post-crash inspection of a CMV that crashed...

Posted by Wisconsin State Patrol on Monday, January 31, 2022

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

