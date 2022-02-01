American Family Insurance pledges $5 million to United Way of Dane County

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - American Family Insurance is investing $5 million into the United Way of Dane County as the nonprofit celebrates its centennial.

This is the largest single corporate gift in United Way’s history, the organization noted Tuesday.

Former American Family Insurance CEO Jack Salzwedel created a Corporate Challenge grant before his retirement. Through this program, the company will pledge two $2.5 million grants to be matched by other corporate partners in Dane County.

Renee Moe, President & CEO of United Way of Dane County, said the organization was “beyond grateful” for the gift.

“As we look forward to the future, we have so much we want to accomplish in Dane County – and American Family Insurance is making another century of impact and innovation possible!” Moe said. “Their leadership will truly help to shape our community for the next 100 years, inspiring new generations of support and launching critical work that will position Dane County for success for years to come.”

The funds will help fuel United Way 211, which is a database of agencies and services that can help out residents each year, as well as United Way Volunteer Resource Center, which connects volunteers to opportunities that suit their interests.

Current company CEO Bill Westrate explained that the goal of the match grants is to inspire local businesses to work together to make a difference in the community.

“United Way of Dane County has helped lead the way for 100 years in improving the lives of individuals and families and making communities more inclusive, stronger and resilient,” Westrate said. “These goals align with ours, and we’re honored to continue our support of United Way of Dane County with this centennial gift, which will have both a positive and lasting impact in our communities.”

United Way added that other partnering companies will be announced over the next few months.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.